(WAND) - Pet parents beware, a recall has been issued for wet cat food.
Nestle Purina PetCare Company voluntarily recalled Muse Wet Cat Food Natural Chicken Recipe in Gravy. The three-ounce cans could contain rubber pieces.
The rubber pieces are translucent yellow with a blue backing, which may present a chocking hazard. Nestle became aware of the issue after receiving complaints from pet owners who observed the rubber pieces in the products.
No other Purina products are impacted by this recall.
For more information on this recall, click here.