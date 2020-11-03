MACON COUNTY (WAND) — Republican Scott Rueter has been named the next Macon County state's attorney.
With all precincts reporting, unofficial results had Rueter with 29,513 votes over his Democratic opponent Tammara "Tammy" Wagoner, who had 18,357 votes.
Rueter, who has previously served as Macon County State's Attorney, will assume the position from Jay Scott.
Scott, a two-term state's attorney, opted not to run for re-election in 2020.
