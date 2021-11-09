BPD contacted Glendale AZ PD, and released Katrinic to the custody of Project Oz since no parent or guardian was nearby. Project Oz then placed Katrinic into a home until arrangements could be made for her to be flown back to Arizona.
However, officials say, she ran away again in the early morning hours in Bloomington, between 3:30 a.m. - 6:00 a.m. from her temporary placement residence.
BPD officers responded and took a missing juvenile/runaway report and entered Katrinic back into LEADS as missing. Officers have been searching for Katrinic, but have been unsuccessful at this time.
Police believe Katrinic may still be in Illinois, Michigan or any other mid-west state at this time.
Authorities report that Katrinic left Arizona with a friend to travel to Michigan to see family. Other than Katrinic being a runaway juvenile, there is not any specific information to believe she is in danger.
Police describe Addisyn to be a 16 year old, white female; approximately 5'6, 135 pounds with blue eyes and blonde/reddish hair.
Katrinic has several tattoos; some on both sides of her neck and on her lower left arm and was last seen wearing dark sweatshirt and dark sweatpants.
Anyone with information about the location of Addisyn is asked to contact the Bloomington Police Department at (309) 820-8888.
