Runner charged with sexual battery after slapping reporter's rear on live TV

(WAND) - A Georgia man who was caught slapping a female reporter's rear on live TV has been arrested on a misdemeanor charge of sexual battery.
Savannah police spokeswoman Bianca Johnson confirmed that Thomas Callaway was arrested Friday afternoon in connection with the incident involving a TV reporter covering a road race last Saturday.
Callaway went to the television station to apologize on camera a few days later. He said he did not mean to hit the woman's rear, but was trying to pat her on the back or shoulder.
"Alex, I'm sorry, I did not mean to do this," Callaway said in his interview with the station. "Yes, I touched her, I did not know where I touched her because I just kept running." He hopes that one day he can apologize to her face to face.
Bozarjian was covering the Savannah Bridge Run for WSAV-TV with a swarm of runners crossing the bridge behind her. She was facing the camera describing the atmosphere for viewers when a runner appeared to separate from the group as he approached her. In the video, you see the runner get very close to the her and appear to slap her on the rear. Bozarjian's jaw drops in disbelief, and her face turns to utter shock as she tries to gather herself and finish reporting live.
Bozarjian retweeted the video of the incident posted by another Twitter user saying, "To the man who smacked my butt on live TV this morning: You violated, objectified, and embarrassed me. No woman should EVER have to put up with this at work or anywhere!! Do better."