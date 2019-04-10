SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A half-marathon runner is recovering after suffering a heart attack during the race.
Blake Cowle-Healy suffered a cardiac arrest this past Saturday at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential half marathon.
HSHS St. John's Hospital shared a picture of him with his family and an update on him with his permission.
He thanked first responders who kept him alive and doctors and nurses who have cared for him at Prairie Heart Institute and HSHS St. John's Hospital.
“God is good,” said Blake. “Everyone was right where I needed them to be.”
He does not remember, but he did cross the finish line. At 1:45 he jokes it was his slowest half marathon ever.