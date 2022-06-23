MORRISONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A rural Christian County ambulance service is in dire need of volunteers.
Mark Forbes, President of Morrisonville Community Ambulance, told WAND News if they don't get more volunteers the service could be forced to reduce hours or close for good.
"People need to step up. We are down to 9 members and that's not enough people."
The community service started 44 years ago with 6 volunteers. Forbes, who's been with the service for more than 25 years, said over time the service has seen a decline in people volunteering.
"We've got a few young members that have come on and stepped up, but we are down to 9 people on the ambulance service. That's 24 hour coverage and that's not enough people," he said.
The service will help new EMT's with training. It is also looking for nurses to volunteer. To learn more, reach out to Morrisonville Community Ambulance on Facebook.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.