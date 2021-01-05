(WAND)-U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) launched the grant application process for a federal grant program that supports rural fire and emergency medical services (EMS).
The grant supports EMS agencies in training and recruiting staff, conducting certification courses, and purchasing equipment—for everything from naloxone and first aid kits to power stretchers or new ambulances.
The grant is funded by Durbin's Supporting and Improving Rural EMS Needs (SIREN) Act.
Durbin's bipartisan SIREN Act was signed into law in 2018 as part of the Farm Bill, and this is the second year of annual funding for the grant program.
Durbin helped secure a $500,000 increase in the Fiscal Year 2021 Omnibus Appropriations Bill, for a total of $5.5 million, for SIREN Act grants to rural fire and EMS agencies.
Last year, the Ambulance & Fire Protection District in Amboy, Illinois, received an award under this program to train new EMTs and paramedics and expand telehealth services for opioid care.
"In many small and rural towns in Illinois and across the country, rural fire and EMS agencies are a lifeline in their communities, yet many lack steady funding to support their operations. Our EMS professionals are on the frontlines caring for Illinoisans as we fight this pandemic, and this grant program can support their work across our state as they help save lives and keep their communities protected," Durbin said.
Rural EMS agencies have been strained due to a decline in primary care and hospital service availability, distances between health care facilities, and low insurance reimbursement for transport and emergency treatment.
In addition, today's EMS agencies are tasked with ever-greater responsibilities—addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, preparing for natural and human-made disasters and bio-terror threats, supporting the chronic and emergency care needs of an aging population, and responding on the front lines of the opioid epidemic.
Rural fire and EMS agencies in Illinois interested in applying for grant funding through Durbin's SIREN Act can apply here.
