SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Today, administrators from several area hospitals met in Springfield to brainstorm solutions to problems like staffing shortage and nurse retention.
With surgeries cancelled, nurses burnt out, and Covid-19 spikes, hospitals have been in the headlines a lot since 2020. The Illinois Health and Hospital Association held its annual Small and Rural Hospital Meeting at the Crowne Plaza this year.
The event, titled “Inspiring Connections” focused on effective leadership and navigating the medial field post-pandemic. It included sessions on federal resources, new regulations, equity, and sustainability.
While many hospitals relied on travel nurses during the pandemic, they are hoping to transition back to regular staffing structures.
Organizers placed a gratitude wall where attendees could recognize impactful co-workers or share the moments that inspire them to continue their work. Overall, participants seemed hopeful that their work would continue to impact their communities for the better.
Trina Casner, the president and CEO of Pena Community Hospital said, “There is nothing like it … whether it is rural or urban, we make differences in people's lives every day. That gives us purpose and its rewarding.”
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.