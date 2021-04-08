Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Senator Dick Durbin, (D-IL) is warning many rural hospitals have been pushed to the brink financially in recent years.
“One of the most profound concerns I have is the solvency and future of rural hospitals in Illinois,” Durbin stated Thursday morning. “Half of our rural hospitals are operating in the red. One in four were in the risk of closure before COVID-19.”
Durbin also points to the inability of those rural hospitals to attract and retain medical students with hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical school debt. The senator is offering several ways to help out those hospitals and help alleviate the debt students are facing by passing new legislation, the National Service Corps and using funds from the recently enacted stimulus bill.
Durbin says students who commit to serving rural Illinois hospitals will be eligible to see their medical school debt reduced by $200,000 over five-years. He also believes students are more likely to remain in under served communities if they establish practices in those areas.
The senator also wants to make more hospitals eligible to more easily be designated as a critical access hospital.
