(WAND)-The State of Illinois is further expanding vaccine accessibility in rural communities.

In the latest effort, the State will be sending rural vaccination teams to six counties this week, with the capacity to vaccinate more than 8,000 people with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

This program is seeing promising results, vaccinating more than 4,700 people in the first two weeks of operation.

"Our Rural Vaccination Program is seeing extraordinary results in its first weeks, and I'm thrilled to see this program expand to additional counties," said Governor JB Pritzker. "These sites bring thousands of doses directly into the community, reducing transportation barriers and ensuring residents in all corners of Illinois have access to this life-saving vaccine."

"I'd like to thank the Governor and the Illinois National Guard for making this mass vaccination clinic possible," said Stephen Melega, public health administrator for Shelby County. "This event brought a lot of vaccines and services to the community. This was the first time we had been able to utilize the single-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which allowed us to more than double the percentage of county residents that are fully vaccinated. I think because of that, we had a great turnout over our two-day event, providing more than 1400 vaccinations."

Addressing travel distances to providers is a key step in expanding access to healthcare in rural communities.

On April 12, Illinois will expand eligibility to all residents ages 16 years and older; however, many local health departments have already expanded eligibility to all residents.

Per the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization, only residents 18 years and older can receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Rural Vaccination Program makes it an easy opportunity for farmers and producers to get fully vaccinated ahead of the farming season.

"These vaccination clinics are a one-stop-shop for farmers," said Jerry Costello II, Illinois Department of Agriculture, Acting Director. "Agriculture is our State's number one industry, and we must do all we can to protect it. Getting vaccinated ensures that our food supply chain can continue to run smoothly. There's light at the end of the tunnel, and now is not the time to let up."

Members of the Illinois National Guard will operate the mobile teams in partnership with local health departments, and appointments are prioritized for county residents.

Date

Location

Appointment

 

Eligibility

Doses Available

April
5-7

Kankakee County

https://www.kankakeehealth.org/

 

Age 18+

2,100

April 6

Vermilion County

https://vchd.org/


Age 18+

1,000

April
8-9


Livingston County

https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/96383173-6c46-4375-84f7-a6ed3440d78b/



Age 18+

1,200

April
9-10

Coles County

https://www.co.coles.il.us/cchd/index.html


Age 18+

2,000

April
11 -12

DeWitt County

https://www.dewittpiatthealth.com/
(217)935-3427 ext. 2112


Age 18+

1,200

April 12

White County

tinyurl.com/EHDVaccine
(618) 273-3326


Age 18+

700

To date, there are more than 1,480 Illinois National Guard troops assigned to COVID-19 operations. Divided into 92 different teams, these troops are operating at 43 locations throughout the State and have administered more than 734,114 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

There are now more than 900 vaccination locations in Illinois open to the public, and these locations can be viewed online at https://coronavirus.illinois.gov/s/

For those having difficulty navigating online services to make vaccination appointments, the State's Vaccine Appointment Call Center can help. 

This hotline is available seven days a week from 6 a.m. to midnight at 1-833-621-1284.

The state-supported vaccination sites listed below are open to all eligible Illinois residents, regardless of where they live, unless otherwise noted. 

All state-supported vaccination sites require appointments through the local health department. 

Residents must meet the State's current eligibility requirements to book an appointment. 

Date

Location

Address

Appointment

Daily Dose capability (when vaccines are available)

 

Now Open

Adams County:
Oakley Lindsey Center

300 Civic Center Plaza, Quincy IL

https://www.adamscountytogether.com/

2,100

 

Now Open

Cook County: Tinley Park Convention Center

18451 Convention Center Drive, Tinley Park, IL

https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov

2,160

 

 

 

Now Open

Cook County: Triton College

2000 5th Ave., River Grove, IL

https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov

540

 

Now Open

Cook County: South Suburban College

15800 State St., South Holland IL

https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov

540

 
 
 

Now Open

Cook County:
Former K-Mart

1155 E Oakton St, Des Plaines, IL

https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov

1,890

 

Now Open

Cook County:
Former HOBO

7600 Roosevelt Rd., Forest Park IL

 

 

https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov

2,160

 

Now Open

DuPage County Fairgrounds, Building 1

2015 Manchester Rd, Wheaton, IL

https://www.dupagehealth.org/667/COVID-19-Vaccine

1,000

 

Now Open

Grundy County:
Shabbona Middle School

725 School St, Morris, IL

https://www.grundyco.org/health/

540

 

Now Open

Jackson County: Banterra Center

Southern Illinois University, Carbondale IL

 

http://www.jchdonline.org/

 

540

 

Now Open

Jackson County: Carbondale Civic Center

200 S. Illinois Ave., Carbondale IL

 

http://www.jchdonline.org/

540

 

April 2

Kane County:

Former Carson Pirie Scott

970 North Lake St., Aurora IL.

https://www.kanevax.org/

270

 

Now Open

Kane County:
Former Sam’s Club

501 N. Randall Rd., Batavia, IL

https://www.kanevax.org/

750

 

Now Open


Lake County:
Community Based Testing Center

 

102 W. Water Street
Waukegan IL

https://allvax.lakecohealth.org/s/?language=en_US

 

400

 


Now Open


Madison County:
Gateway Convention Center

1 Gateway Drive., Collinsville IL

https://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/health/index.php


1350

 
 
 

Now Open

Sangamon County:
Orr Building

Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield IL

http://www.SCDPH.org

1620

 

(217) 210-8801

 

Now Open

St. Clair County: Belle-Clair Fairgrounds

200 S. Belt E #2650, Belleville IL

https://www.co.st-clair.il.us/departments/health-department

1080

 

Now Open

Will County:
Former Toys R Us

3128 Voyager Lane
Joliet IL

 

https://bit.ly/3m1qqkw

 

800

 

Now Open

Winnebago County:

Former

K-Mart

1321 Sandy Hollow Rd., Rockford IL

 

https://www.wchd.org/

 

1350

 

 

Now Open

City of Chicago:

United Center

1901 W. Madison Street, Chicago IL

https://www.zocdoc.com/vaccine/screener?state=IL

Chicago/ Cook County Only

 
 

Now Open

DeKalb County:
NIU Convocation Center

1525 W. Lincoln Hwy., DeKalb, IL

https://health.dekalbcounty.org/about/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccination/

County residents only

 

Now Open

Lake County Fairgrounds

1060 E. Peterson Rd., Grayslake, IL

https://allvax.lakecohealth.org/s/?language=en_US

Individuals who live and work in County

 

Now Open

McHenry County:
Former K-Mart

1900 N. Richmond Ave., Woodstock IL

https://www.mchenrycountyil.gov/county-government/departments-a-i/health-department/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/vaccine-locations

 

County residents only

 

Now Open

McLean County:
Grossinger Motors Arena

101 S. Madison Street, Bloomington IL

 

https://health.mcleancountyil.gov/790/COVID-19-Vaccine

 

County residents only

 

Now Open

Rock Island County:
Camden Centre

2701 1st Street East, Milan IL

 

https://richd.org/

County residents Only

 
 
 

Now Open

Vermilion County:
Danville Community College

2000 E. Main Street, Danville IL

https://vchd.org/

County residents only

 
 

 

Now Open

 

Vermilion County:

Vermilion Regional Airport

22633 N. Bowman Avenue, Danville IL

 

https://vchd.org/

County residents only

 

 

