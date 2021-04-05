(WAND)-The State of Illinois is further expanding vaccine accessibility in rural communities.
In the latest effort, the State will be sending rural vaccination teams to six counties this week, with the capacity to vaccinate more than 8,000 people with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
This program is seeing promising results, vaccinating more than 4,700 people in the first two weeks of operation.
"Our Rural Vaccination Program is seeing extraordinary results in its first weeks, and I'm thrilled to see this program expand to additional counties," said Governor JB Pritzker. "These sites bring thousands of doses directly into the community, reducing transportation barriers and ensuring residents in all corners of Illinois have access to this life-saving vaccine."
"I'd like to thank the Governor and the Illinois National Guard for making this mass vaccination clinic possible," said Stephen Melega, public health administrator for Shelby County. "This event brought a lot of vaccines and services to the community. This was the first time we had been able to utilize the single-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which allowed us to more than double the percentage of county residents that are fully vaccinated. I think because of that, we had a great turnout over our two-day event, providing more than 1400 vaccinations."
Addressing travel distances to providers is a key step in expanding access to healthcare in rural communities.
On April 12, Illinois will expand eligibility to all residents ages 16 years and older; however, many local health departments have already expanded eligibility to all residents.
Per the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization, only residents 18 years and older can receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The Rural Vaccination Program makes it an easy opportunity for farmers and producers to get fully vaccinated ahead of the farming season.
"These vaccination clinics are a one-stop-shop for farmers," said Jerry Costello II, Illinois Department of Agriculture, Acting Director. "Agriculture is our State's number one industry, and we must do all we can to protect it. Getting vaccinated ensures that our food supply chain can continue to run smoothly. There's light at the end of the tunnel, and now is not the time to let up."
Members of the Illinois National Guard will operate the mobile teams in partnership with local health departments, and appointments are prioritized for county residents.
Date
Location
Appointment
Eligibility
Doses Available
April
Kankakee County
Age 18+
2,100
April 6
Vermilion County
1,000
April
https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/96383173-6c46-4375-84f7-a6ed3440d78b/
1,200
April
Coles County
2,000
April
DeWitt County
https://www.dewittpiatthealth.com/
1,200
April 12
White County
tinyurl.com/EHDVaccine
700
To date, there are more than 1,480 Illinois National Guard troops assigned to COVID-19 operations. Divided into 92 different teams, these troops are operating at 43 locations throughout the State and have administered more than 734,114 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
There are now more than 900 vaccination locations in Illinois open to the public, and these locations can be viewed online at https://coronavirus.illinois.gov/s/.
For those having difficulty navigating online services to make vaccination appointments, the State's Vaccine Appointment Call Center can help.
This hotline is available seven days a week from 6 a.m. to midnight at 1-833-621-1284.
The state-supported vaccination sites listed below are open to all eligible Illinois residents, regardless of where they live, unless otherwise noted.
All state-supported vaccination sites require appointments through the local health department.
Residents must meet the State's current eligibility requirements to book an appointment.
Date
Location
Address
Appointment
Daily Dose capability (when vaccines are available)
Now Open
Adams County:
300 Civic Center Plaza, Quincy IL
2,100
Now Open
Cook County: Tinley Park Convention Center
18451 Convention Center Drive, Tinley Park, IL
2,160
Now Open
Cook County: Triton College
2000 5th Ave., River Grove, IL
540
Now Open
Cook County: South Suburban College
15800 State St., South Holland IL
540
Now Open
Cook County:
1155 E Oakton St, Des Plaines, IL
1,890
Now Open
Cook County:
7600 Roosevelt Rd., Forest Park IL
2,160
Now Open
DuPage County Fairgrounds, Building 1
2015 Manchester Rd, Wheaton, IL
1,000
Now Open
Grundy County:
725 School St, Morris, IL
540
Now Open
Jackson County: Banterra Center
Southern Illinois University, Carbondale IL
540
Now Open
Jackson County: Carbondale Civic Center
200 S. Illinois Ave., Carbondale IL
540
April 2
Kane County:
Former Carson Pirie Scott
970 North Lake St., Aurora IL.
270
Now Open
Kane County:
501 N. Randall Rd., Batavia, IL
750
Now Open
102 W. Water Street
https://allvax.lakecohealth.org/s/?language=en_US
400
1 Gateway Drive., Collinsville IL
Now Open
Sangamon County:
Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield IL
1620
(217) 210-8801
Now Open
St. Clair County: Belle-Clair Fairgrounds
200 S. Belt E #2650, Belleville IL
1080
Now Open
Will County:
3128 Voyager Lane
800
Now Open
Winnebago County:
Former
K-Mart
1321 Sandy Hollow Rd., Rockford IL
1350
Now Open
City of Chicago:
United Center
1901 W. Madison Street, Chicago IL
Chicago/ Cook County Only
Now Open
DeKalb County:
1525 W. Lincoln Hwy., DeKalb, IL
https://health.dekalbcounty.org/about/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccination/
County residents only
Now Open
Lake County Fairgrounds
1060 E. Peterson Rd., Grayslake, IL
Individuals who live and work in County
Now Open
McHenry County:
1900 N. Richmond Ave., Woodstock IL
https://www.mchenrycountyil.gov/county-government/departments-a-i/health-department/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/vaccine-locations
County residents only
Now Open
McLean County:
101 S. Madison Street, Bloomington IL
https://health.mcleancountyil.gov/790/COVID-19-Vaccine
County residents only
Now Open
Rock Island County:
2701 1st Street East, Milan IL
County residents Only
Now Open
Vermilion County:
2000 E. Main Street, Danville IL
County residents only
Now Open
Vermilion County:
Vermilion Regional Airport
22633 N. Bowman Avenue, Danville IL
County residents only
