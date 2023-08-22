SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) officials announced the arrest of a Rushville man for possession of child pornography, a class 2 felony.
Agents began an investigation in July of last year after learning that a subject was distributing child pornography through an online platform. During the investigation, ISP Investigators assigned to the Office of the Illinois Attorney General Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) gathered digital evidence indicating that 25-year-old Ryun A. Vaughn was possessing and disseminating child pornography from his residence in Rushville, Illinois.
On August 22, 2023 the Schuyler County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Vaughn with Possession of Child Pornography. An arrest warrant was issued for Vaughn’s arrest with no bail amount assigned.
Vaughn was arrested by ISP DCI Zone 4 Agents and transported to the Schuyler County Jail. Vaughn is scheduled to appear for a bail consideration hearing on August 23.
Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact ISP Zone 4 Investigations at (217)782-4750.
Anonymous tips of child pornography can also be reported through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's (NCMEC) cyber tip line at www.cybertipline.com. To keep kids safe online, learn more at: https://illinoisattorneygeneral.gov/onlinesafe/; www.cybertipline.org ; For resources for survivors of sexual abuse visit: https://www.missingkids.org/gethelpnow/csam-resources.
All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
