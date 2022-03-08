Decatur, Ill (WAND) – President Biden responded to a request from bipartisan members of Congress and slapped an import ban on Russian oil. It’s the latest effort by the U.S. to put a chokehold on the Russian economy as the war in Ukraine continues.
While the U.S. government is putting pressure on the Russians there is new pressure on the wallets of American consumers. Gas prices nationally started at an average of $4.17 a gallon on Tuesday. By mid- morning prices in the Decatur area spiked to $4.59 for a gallon of regular.
Among those calling for a ban on imports of Russian oil is U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, (D) Illinois.
“That is the price today of defending democracy,” Durbin stated on the floor of the U.S. Senate. “The Ukrainians are paying with their lives. We may end up paying some more at the pump.”
Meanwhile, McDonald’s indicated it is temporarily suspending operations at 850 stores in Russia.
