Decatur, Ill (WAND) – This week U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, (D) Illinois, criticized Republicans and the Trump administration for what he considers the destabilization of the nation’s health care system.
The Illinois Democrat cited the pending lawsuit (Texas v. United States) which seeks to eliminate the entire Affordable Care Act, including provisions that protect people with pre-existing conditions.
“Why do Republicans and why does this President still seem determined to lessen health insurance coverage for an American population that is so vulnerable to the high cost of health care?” Durbin said.
The senator also addressed the rising cost of prescription drugs this week on the floor of the senate. Pointing to dramatic increases in the price of insulin. Durbin says a vial of Humalog, made by Eli Lilly, cost $21 in 1996 and now costs $275. Durbin says the same vial costs just $39 across the border in Canada.
The WAND I-TEAM is working on a story that will air in July on one drug many consumers are being forced to ration because of its high cost.