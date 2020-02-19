(WAND) - NASCAR driver Ryan Newman has been released from the hospital following a fiery crash that happened at the very end of the Daytona 500.
Newman's team, Roush Fenway Racing, shared a picture of him smiling and hugging his daughters Wednesday.
Roush Fenway said Newman is, "...fully alert and walking around Halifax Medical Center. True to his jovial nature, he has also been joking around with staff, friends and family while spending time playing with his two daughters."
NASCAR posted an update later saying he had been released.
In the wreck, Newman's car went airborne and was crashed into by another driver before landing on its roof.