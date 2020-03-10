NEW YORK (WAND) – Ryan Newman is set to appear on “TODAY” Wednesday morning. This will be his first live interview since his terrifying crash during the Daytona 500.
Wednesday on TODAY: NASCAR driver Ryan Newman will join us for a live exclusive interview – his first since that frightening crash at the Daytona 500. pic.twitter.com/OAuiSjnIrN— TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 9, 2020
Newman, who is from South Bend Indiana, spun out and flipped his car during the final yards of the race. His car landed on the hood and was hit by Corey LaJoie’s car.
His car continued has sparks and flams shot from the car. Emergency crews rushed to his car to extinguish the flames.
Miraculously, Newman avoided internal organ damage and broken bones in the crash and was only treated for a head injury.
He said he doesn't know when he will return to racing.