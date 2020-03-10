NASCAR Daytona Newman Auto Racing

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2020, file photo, Ryan Newman stands on pit road after his run during NASCAR auto racing qualifying at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Ryan Newman is fully alert, walking around the hospital and joking with staff two days after his frightening crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500. Roush Fenway Racing said Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, the 42-year-old driver “continues to show great improvement.” (AP Photo/Terry Renna, File)

 Terry Renna

NEW YORK (WAND) – Ryan Newman is set to appear on “TODAY” Wednesday morning. This will be his first live interview since his terrifying crash during the Daytona 500.

Newman, who is from South Bend Indiana, spun out and flipped his car during the final yards of the race. His car landed on the hood and was hit by Corey LaJoie’s car.

His car continued has sparks and flams shot from the car. Emergency crews rushed to his car to extinguish the flames.

Miraculously, Newman avoided internal organ damage and broken bones in the crash and was only treated for a head injury.

He said he doesn't know when he will return to racing.

