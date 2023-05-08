SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Sacred Heart-Griffin High School has named Teresa Saner as the interim principal for the 2023-2024 school year.
Saner is currently a faculty member in the math department.
She has administrative experience at Springfield College in Illinois (SCI), Benedictine University, and Lincoln College.
“I am beyond grateful for her willingness to assume this position which she will officially begin on June 1st,” said Sr. Katherine O’Connor, OP, President of SHG.
Teresa is a member of the first graduating class of SHG in 1989. She received her Bachelor’s and Master’s in mathematics from St. Louis University.
