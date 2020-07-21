(WAND) - The Second Amendment Foundation and Illinois State Rifle Association filed a lawsuit in federal court Tuesday seeking to force the Illinois State Police to comply with the mandated 30-day requirement to issue a Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) Card if the applicant meets all qualifications.
The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division, on behalf of D'Andre Bradley, David D. Moore and Tara D. Moore, and Brett O. Shelton.
They are represented by attorneys David G. Sigale of Wheaton, Ill., Gregory A. Bedell of Chicago, and Jacob Huebert of Phoenix, Ariz.
The case is supported by the Goldwater Institute.
The lawsuit is called Bradley v. Kelly.
Defendants named in the lawsuit are ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly and ISP Firearms Services Bureau Chief Jessica Trame. They are being sued in their official capacities.
SAF founder and Executive Vice President Alan M. Gottlieb said, "The law requires that the Illinois State Police either approve or deny a FOID card application within 30 days. But ISP has been dragging its feet, leaving applications in limbo for months. Sometimes the agency doesn't act for as long as 60 or even 90 days. You can bet that if a private citizen had to comply with a legal requirement within 30 days, he or should would be in big trouble for not meeting that deadline."
He added, "This has been going on for years, and it has to stop. It is especially important now, with the surge in FOID applications as a response to recent civil unrest that has included looting and violence. Illinois residents expect efficiency, not excuses, and they haven't been getting it."
ISRA Executive Director Richard Pearson said, "We've been looking at this problem for a long time, gathering information for filing this lawsuit, and that day has finally come."
