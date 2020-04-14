ILLINOIS (WAND) - Two central Illinois places are named in a list of the state's top 50 safest cities.
SafeWise put together its sixth annual report, which features Charleston at No. 23 and Mahomet at No. 49. Charleston jumped by 147 places from the previous report, while Mahomet dropped 29 spots.
The organization dove deeper into statistics behind these rankings and found Illinoisans aren't as concerned about their safety in 2020 compared to how they felt in 2019, even though Illinois' violent crime rate is higher than the national average. Odds of violent crime happening to a person in the cities that made the top 50 list are lower, sitting at less than two in 1,000.
The most common violent crime in the 50 safest cities was robbery, SafeWise said. Those cities saw 75% fewer robberies than the rest of Illinois.
The three most common violent crimes in the safest cities are aggravated assault, rape and robbery, with robbery ranking as the third most common.
The majority of Illinoisans surveyed by SafeWise named robbery as their biggest fear. Being physically assaulted by a stranger was the second most worrisome crime.
When it comes to property crimes, most Illinoisans said they were worried about home break-ins. Burglary made up 14% of property crimes in the safest cities - a mark lower than the 16% statewide rate.
Each safest city has limited property crime to lower than 10 incidents per 1,000, SafeWise said.
Click here to read the organization's full survey report.