CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - While many children will be making their rounds from house-to-house getting sweet treats, local law enforcement are sharing safety information before parents and kids head out the door.
Chief Ben Lowers with the Clinton Police Department said they hold a presentation in the schools right before Halloween to ensure safety. He said it first starts with the costumes. Be sure the costume fits correctly and that all accessories are attached. If it's a dark colored costume, be sure the child has some sort of reflective on it to warn drivers.
"Taking some reflective tape and put it on the back of that costume," said Lowers. "Something else we recommend is glow sticks, the glow necklaces or glow bracelet, something to increase your visibility."
Chief Lowers said kids will be going door-to-door, so he wants parents to have a route mapped out. Be sure to only go to neighborhoods that families are familiar with and remind kids to always stay in groups.
"Only tick-or-treat at homes that have their light on. That is king of the open invitation that they are passing out candy or treats of some sort and those are the only homes we recommend that you go to."
In addition to going to familiar neighborhoods, Chief Lowers wants to remind parents to always going through their child's candy and only let them have candy that is factory wrapped and sealed. In recent years, there have been reports of tampered candy, but Chief Lowers said the way to catch it is to always go through the candy.
"Give your child a piece of gum or something to chew on to keep their mouths occupied," he said. "Then they are less apt to put that piece of candy in their mouth until you are able to get home and go through it."
Finally, Chief Lowers wants to remind drivers there will be more foot traffic on the sidewalks. Be sure to stay off the phone and pay attention. If there are any issues a parents or child runs into be sure to call local law enforcement right away.