EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) — A sailor who was killed in action over 80 years ago has returned home to rest.
Machinist's Mate First Class Keith Tipsword died while serving aboard the USS West Virginia during the Attack on Pearl Harbor. His remains were unidentified until his family submitted DNA so that they could be matched.
"There was a big effort starting with USS Oklahoma to identify the remains and the sailors who at the time when they were buried, they didn't have the technology to go through the remains and identify them," said Lieutenant Commander Andrew Fox, a Commanding Officer at the Navy Reserve Center in Peoria.
Tipsword's remains were transported back to Central Illinois by a team of Navy Sailors. Lieutenant Commander Fox was the Causality Assistance Officer for the Tipsword family. He said seeing these sailors return home means so much to the families, and those who are part of the process.
"I've seen a few of these Pearl Harbor sailors, you know, coming back and being buried in their communities and they're different," said Fox. "This one definitely has a feel to it."
The Flagman's Mission Continues is an organization that places flags along the route of veteran funeral processions. For Tipsword's funeral, they placed over 400 flags between the Funeral Home and Moccasin Cemetery in Beecher City.
"You can see the love and outpouring coming from everyone, as we're driving in here that they really cared for Keith, and missed him and feel closure with him being back here," said Fox. "It is really nice to see support from the community and see him being honored."
The Flagman's Mission Continues is looking for volunteers to help take down the flags on Wednesday. Those interested in helping should meet at VFW Post 7676 in Altamont at 1:00 pm.
