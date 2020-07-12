SAN DIEGO (WAND) - Several sailors were injured after an apparent explosion and fire on a military ship in San Diego Sunday.
According to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, authorities were working to put out the fire on the USS Bonhomme Richard. The department said it was working with federal firefighters to put out the flames. The cause is still unknown.
The department said that several sailors were being treated for a variety of injuries.
San Diego Fire-Rescue said they responded at about 9 a.m. PT when a second alarm was called for the fire. A third alarm was called at 9:51 a.m.
All firefighters from the department were accounted for by 11:19 a.m.
Krishna Jackson, public affairs officer for Naval Base San Diego, told NBC San Diego that the ship went through a regular maintenance cycle before the fire broke out.
The USS Bonhomme Richard is an amphibious assault ship, which works to deploy and land elements of a Marine landing force. San Diego became home to the ship in 2018, after six years docked in Japan, according to the U.S. Naval Institute
