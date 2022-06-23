SAINT JOSEPH, Ill. (WAND) - A Bloodhound from Saint Joseph has been named Best in Show at the 146th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.
The dog Trumpet, who was handled, owned, and bred by Chris and Bryan Flessner, Heather Buehner and Tina Kocar, was first named the winner of the Hound Group at the event held in Tarrytown, New York Tuesday.
Wednesday night, he took home the top prize.
Trumpet is a 4.5-year-old male, officially known as GCHB CH Flessner’s Toot My Own Horn. He took top honors among the 442 dogs entered within the Hound Group.
Westminster saw over 3,000 entries in conformation, with three days of Best of Breed judging from June 20-22, ending with the Group and Best in Show competitions.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.