CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A vegetarian restaurant in Champaign closed its doors Friday.
Salad Meister, which opened for business 2 ½ years ago at 601 S. Sixth St., is closing because of a “lack of business”, that “wasn’t sustainable for the owners”, general manager Dalton McCabe told The News-Gazette. He said the restaurant’s 10 or so employees were told of plans to shut down on Monday.
The restaurant could come back, he said, “if somebody else wants to take over the business”.
In 2017, restaurateur Rob Meister opened the restaurant, but stopped involvement in Nov. 2017, when he had a dispute about future locations with business partners. He said the store made a profit and went beyond goals of his business plan.
Meister told the newspaper he would be interested in reopening the store, even though he’s occupied with consulting business work. He said he owns all of the brand, but only 50 percent of the Champaign location.
McCabe thanked Salad Meister’s customers for their patronage, adding in comments to The News-Gazette that Salad Meister was “the only place in town” from which someone could have a salad delivered. He said everyone he has told about the business closing was “really sad to see it was going”.