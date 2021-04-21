DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A special Decatur community member, who's known to put smiles on people's faces, got her chance to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Sally the Clown walked into Crossing Healthcare on Wednesday morning with a smile on her face, excited to get her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
"I'm so happy! I'm really looking forward to seeing all of you," she said.
For more than 30 years, Sally the Clown has entertained people at birthday parties, community events and nursing homes. Last year, however, things were different with the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Last year, canceled, canceled, canceled. I'm really looking forward to this vaccine and getting out there," she said.
With her second dose in her arm, Sally the Clown hopes this is the step in the right direction to getting things about to normal and she can go back to entertaining kids and adults at different community events.
"Things will start going back to normal eventually," she said. "There is hope."
Sally the Clown is starting to schedule events. Call 217-877-0707 or click here.
