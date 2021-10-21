ILLINOIS (WAND)- The Center for Disease Control and Prevention confirms 37 states across the U.S. have reported cases of Salmonella Oranienburg infections.
According to the CDC as of October 18, 2021, 652 people have reported being infected with the outbreak strain, 37 of which are cases that have been reported here in Illinois.
The CDC advises to throw away any unlabeled onions at home, and to not eat, sell, or serve red, white, or yellow onions imported from Mexico and distributed across the US by ProSource Inc.
They state in a recent Facebook post, "If you can’t tell if an onion is from ProSource Inc., don’t buy or eat it."
After conducting interviews, the CDC found that out of 193 people with information, 145 (75%) reported eating or maybe eating raw onions or dishes likely containing raw onion before they became sick.
For more information regarding the outbreak visit the CDC website.
