MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) - On Friday Illinois moved into Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois Plan, as the state slowly reopens due to the COVID-19 shutdown.
Under Phase 3, salons and barbers can reopen under strict guidelines laid out by the state of Illinois. Trendz Salon in Mt. Zion spent Thursday morning and afternoon cleaning, disinfecting and making their final preparations to welcome clients Friday.
Under the guidelines, salons and barbers must abide by the social distancing rule. Meaning they can only have a certain number of clients in the establishment.
"We have to keep under ten people in the salon at one time, which we are used to double booking," said Owner, Dawn Pinkston. "We're going to be getting in basically a quarter of the people that we normally have coming through the salon."
Businesses like salons also have to do continuous cleaning throughout the day. Pinkson said she had to travel a far distance to get cleaning supplies, because the items she needed were not available in stores or online.
"As far as sanitation, of course we all will be wearing masks or the shields. Some of us have them. We have to have all new capes for each client. We have to have gloves on sanitation in between each client which is going to take quiet a bit of time too."
Trendz Salon is asking their clients to text or call when they arrive to ensure they are following all guidelines with the number of people inside the establishment.
