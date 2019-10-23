DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Salvation Army is accepting applications for families looking to receive Judy Mason Thanksgiving food baskets, Angel Tree Toys and Salvation Army food baskets.
With Thanksgiving and Christmas being a time when a lot of kids are out of school, these projects ensure that families in Macon county will have food throughout the holiday season.
Application sessions will take place at 229 W. Main Street on the following dates:
- November 4-6, 8:
- - 9 a.m. to noon, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- November 7 and 14:
- - 9 a.m. to noon, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Families seeking baskets should enter through the back door between the two buildings and provide a valid photo ID for each adult and a Birth Certificate or Medical Card with a date of birth for each child. Additionally, families should bring one of the following: Proof of last 30 days income, valid WIC book or current medical.