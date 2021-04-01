Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Food boxes were distributed to those in need by the Salvation Army in Decatur Friday morning.
The boxes contained enough for three meals including a five-pound ham. A total of 200 boxes were prepared for distribution. Some of those picking up the meals were expressing their gratitude to the Salvation Army staff.
“I had one lady today she said I’ve never gotten a food basket before,” Morgan Hoffman of the Salvation Army told WAND News. “I don’t get snap. I don’t get anything but this is helpful. I wouldn’t be able to have an Easter meal.”
In addition to the ham the boxes also contained macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes, a vegetable, a fruit and a desert.
For a number of years the Salvation Army in Decatur has distributed Thanksgiving food baskets. This is the first time for Easter food baskets.
