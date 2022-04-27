DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Salvation Army food pantry is opening once again in Decatur, but this time with a different system.
The goal with Client Choice is to offer a more direct approach. It will allow people in the community to choose foods their family prefers based on taste preferences and dietary needs.
Salvation Army leaders said they hope this better caters to the people the organization helps and cuts down on food waste.
"Instead of boxing up an amount of food to meet a need, we can help facilitate options where people can come in and grab a cart or grab a basket and get what they need," said Kyle Karsten, development director for the Salvation Army in Decatur.
