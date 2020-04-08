DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Salvation Army in Decatur and Macon County announced school supplies will soon be part of food boxes for families.
Pre-boxed food will still be provided from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to families in need. The school supplies will be added to the boxes beginning on Monday, April 13, and will be available for a period of several April distribution days.
Families with school-age children will receive the supplies.
Salvation Army officials said they've locally moved away from Client Choice during the COVID-19 pandemic in order to keep staff, volunteers, and the community safe.