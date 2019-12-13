MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Salvation Army of Decatur & Macon County is trying to make it a special Christmas for kids in need with their Angel Tree program.
The "Angel Trees" are spread throughout Macon County at area stores and businesses. On each tree, there are tags where kids have listed their Christmas wishes.
"A little over 900 families have applied this year, and that represents about 2000 children," said Greg Voeller, Salvation Army of Decatur & Macon County. "The main public trees are at the Hickory Point Mall over by Del's Popcorn, and both Wal-Marts, and Rural King."
On each tag, a specific age and gender for the child is listed. After a gift is purchased for the child, it can be dropped off at any Angel Tree location or at the Decatur Salvation Army at 229 W. Main St. It will then be taken to the distribution center for sorting.
"Legos is always a popular item and you think sometimes that's just for boys, but girls love 'em too," Voeller said. "And then anything electronic. Remote controlled cars, helicopters, things like that, they really like that too."
While hundreds of toys have been collected so far, there's still plenty of room for more Macon County residents to play Santa.
"We're hoping to collect a lot more toys, so that we can help a lot more people, children here in our community," Voeller said.
If you want to participate, you have until December 18 to drop off an unwrapped gift at either an Angel Tree location or the Salvation Army building.