Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Windy and mostly clear this evening. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds after midnight. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy and mostly clear this evening. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds after midnight. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.