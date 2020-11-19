SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Salvation Army of Springfield's warming center is on a soft lockdown after COVID- 19 exposure.
According to Captain Jeffrey Eddy, an inmate from the county jail claiming to be negative arrived at the center late Wednesday night. After further testing due to the shelter's entry policy, the inmate results were positive for COVID-19.
After the confirmation of a positive case, the inmate was moved immediately into isolation.
At this time, the center will not be taking on any new visitors, as they isolate and test all who are currently using the facility.
The shelter currently hosts 65 people.
