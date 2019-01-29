DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- As temperatures plunge, more men are relying on “Cold Cots” at the Salvation Army in Decatur.
While other residents stay in beds at the Salvation Army and take part in programs, the cots are open for men who simply need shelter from the cold, shelter director Mary Claire Sutman said.
“They come in, get a nice hot meal, and sleep here,” Sutman said. “In the morning they get breakfast and go out into the community to daytime facilities.”
With bitter cold this week, the shelter now allows those men to stay through the day to avoid the cold.
“We had 25 last night,” Sutman said. “When we opened in November, we were looking at six, maybe seven guys a night. Not a lot. Then it increased gradually up to 10 or 15, but with this recent cold, we’ve been full for several nights now.”