DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Salvation Army in Decatur says it has passed its 2018 holiday fundraising goal.
Official numbers posted on Facebook showed TSA Decatur collected $486,000 over the Christmas season. That’s higher than the $475,000 the organization hoped to raise.
“Thank you so much to all who supported these efforts by giving or ringing bells,” the group’s post said. “These funds will help many in need in our community in the year ahead.”
A graphic from the Salvation Army detailing collection efforts is attached to this story.