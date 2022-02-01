DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Salvation Army is working to get everyone off the streets of Decatur and offer a warm place to sleep. As ice and snow move into central Illinois Tuesday night, the Salvation Army's Men's Shelter is open to everyone.
"Really I don't got nowhere else to go. I'm really getting a lot of help from this place," Linon Taylor, a client of the shelter, told WAND News.
At least 38 men will be staying at the temporary shelter Tuesday night.
"We take everyone that comes to our door," Eyuel Bedane, the shelter operations and program director, explained.
Everyone is welcomed with a warm meal, a cot and a safe place to sleep.
"Tonight there is supposed to be a storm. If it wasn't for this place, I would be out there, just walking around on the street," Brendan Hardy, another client at the shelter, added.
The men at the shelter are down on their luck and need a helping hand ahead of a nasty winter storm.
"I'm originally from Wisconsin- Madison, Wisconsin. I was homeless out there too. So I dealt with the same situation as the cold and the heat," Curtis Gillaum, another client, explained.
It's more than a warm bed, the shelter's director works with each client to address immediate needs and find more permanent housing.
"After intake they have to sign up for case management and we manage their cases and link them to different agencies. Like Decatur Housing, Homeward Bound, Heritage and other agencies who can help them with housing," Bedane said.
"They've always gone above and beyond to help me. Whether it was my mental needs, emotional, spiritual, and, of course, my drug addiction. The former director really helped me out. I don't know what I would have done without him and their support," client James Bush told WAND News.
Whether it's a blanket and fresh clothes or just a warm smile, the Salvation Army is working to make sure everyone has a safe place to rest their head.
"They make sure you have what you need. Sometimes they don't have what you need or what you want, but they try to help with what they got," Hardy said.
"They helped me a lot. They're good people," client Jason Connors said.
While it's already busy, there is space for anyone Tuesday or Wednesday to come stay.
"The public a lot of times help out, but some look down on us. But these guys don't look down on us, they just try to help," Hardy added.
Once it is safe to travel again, the shelter does need donations of blankets, clothes and toiletries. They can be dropped off during normal business hours.
