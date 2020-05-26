DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Salvation Army of Decatur and Macon County has announced plans to celebrate National Doughnut Day.
The Salvation Army typically celebrates National Doughnut Day on the first Friday of June, which falls on June 5 in 2020. This year, donuts can be picked up from Giggles, located at 112 N. Merchant St, on June 2, 4 and 6.
Customers can choose from vanilla with sprinkles, lemon blueberry and salted caramel options. A box of doughnuts can be pre-ordered on Giggles' website. Curbside pickup is available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day, and Curbside Grab-n-Go is also an option.
Doughnut purchases will support both Giggles and The Salvation Army. People can also made donations to the Salvation Army by clicking here.
