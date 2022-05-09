Decatur, Ill (WAND) – It’s National Salvation Army week. The Decatur Salvation Army has been serving the city since 1888.
“We make a difference in people’s lives,” Kyle Karsten of the Salvation Army told WAND News. “Utilities and rent continue to be struggles that families have. So, we have funds throughout the year that help keep the heat on. Keep air conditioning and keep people from being evicted.”
Most people recognize the Salvation Army from the annual Red Kettle Drive every Christmas season. But the demand for services is year-round. Karsten says the services provided are still critical.
“It changes their lives,” Karsten said of the thousands of people served locally. “Every one of those numbers is a family that maybe didn’t have the kind of support that they would have had if the Salvation Army had not been there.”
The Salvation Army also provides a men’s shelter and food pantry. The next fundraiser for the Salvation Army in Decatur is Donut Day on June 3rd in front of Giggles on Merchant Street downtown.
