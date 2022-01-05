DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Salvation Army is proud to announce that with the help of the Decatur Community, they have reached their 2021 Christmas Fundraising Goal.
The goal was set at $600,000, and with the help of families and folks throughout the community, was made possible this Christmas.
The Salvation Army shares how grateful they are for every person, business, school, church, & service group that donated, rang bells, or was a part of any events or efforts raising funds this year.
The Salvation Army brought back its Red Kettles for bell ringing this year, and countless volunteers and businesses raised funds ringing in front of Hobby Lobby, Farm and Fleet, Rural King, Sam’s Club, Kroger, & Walmart.
2021 brought out over 100 volunteers filling nearly 700 volunteer hours for the Salvation Army.
“It was all support (no matter the size of the donation) that helped us reach our goal”, said Lt. Kenesa Debela – Corps Officer of the Decatur Salvation Army. “There were so many who gave their personal donation to help raise these needed funds that support our programs that make such an impact in this community”. Lt. Shanell Debela added, “This community is amazing. I cannot thank our community enough for the support it gives us at Christmas each year and really all year long”.
Donations came in various ways through Red Kettles, mail appeal, special gifts, and supporting additional fundraising events and Sponsors.
Development Director, Kyle Karsten added, “it is humbling to see the support of our community. You do not reach a goal like this without generous donations throughout the year. It was that support along with the final 2 days of bell ringing that pushed us past this year’s goal”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.