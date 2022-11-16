Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., joined from left by Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., Majority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., speaks to reporters following a closed-door policy meeting on the lame duck agenda, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)