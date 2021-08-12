NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) – Samsung is eyeing Normal as a possible location for an electric vehicle battery plant, according to U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL).
The property they are looking at is near the Rivian plant, which will soon produce electric trucks and vans. The Korean company is also reportedly looking at locations in other states.
“We are competing for a major Samsung battery facility,” Durbin told WAND News. “The delegation came in from Korea this week. I spoke to them and others did as well.”
The Rivian plant is expected to employ up to 5,000 people once it reaches capacity, according to Durbin. The location of the Samsung plant could add thousands of additional jobs.
“Having the battery facility will also create thousands of jobs. So, I would just tell you we are blessed in central Illinois to have this kind of expansion opportunity, particularly with electric vehicles,” Durbin said. “Those are the vehicles of the future.”
It’s not known when Samsung will announce where they will locate the plant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.