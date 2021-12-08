SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers warn residents of recent increase in vehicle thefts and burglaries.
Police say, due to the cold weather, more people are leaving vehicles running and unattended in driveways and at gas stations, making an easy target for criminals to jump in and take them.
Police advise to turn off and lock your vehicles, and if warming up your car use a remote start feature, instead of leaving the keys in the car running.
If you have any information about crime, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-788-8427, submit a tip on our website, Cashfortips.US or use the P3 app on any mobile device.
If your tip results in an arrest, you could receive a cash reward up to $2500. Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.
