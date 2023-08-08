(WAND) - A tornado that passed between Springfield and Taylorville Sunday has been rated an EF2 by the National Weather Service.
The tornado was on the ground for close to an hour.
It was rated at a peak intensity of EF2 northeast of Taylorville.
One home in Taylorville was destroyed by the tornado.
Tree and hail damage was reported across east central and southeast Illinois.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.