SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Anyone interested in serving on the Sangamon County Board can start applying for an open District 11 seat.
A press release form the county said the Sangamon County Board Office has started accepting applications for District 11. The application period runs from now until 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 2.
The board plans to fill the vacancy by appointment at the July 14 County Board meeting.
Applicants are asked to send a resume and cover letter to the Sangamon County Board Office, located at 200 S. 9th St., Room 201, in Springfield. Applicants must be from the same political party as the previous officeholder, which in this case means the Republican Party.
Applicants must also be from the same district in which they are applying. A District 11 boundary map can be found through this link and under the news section.
The home page has information about how someone can figure out what board district they reside in. This is part of the menu of options under the County Board heading.
