SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Community Resources is announcing funds are available to help income-eligible households with their natural gas, propane and electric bills and furnace assistance.
The program will begin September 1 for all income-eligible households.
Applications will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis through May 31, 2023.
There will be no priority groups this program year.
Households in need are encouraged to apply. Households must be at or below 200% of the federal poverty level to receive a benefit from the LIHEAP Program.
The 30-day income guidelines for LIHEAP are based on Federal Poverty Guidelines, State Median Income and the number of persons living in the household. The income guidelines are as follows: 1-$2,265, 2-$3,052, 3-$3,838, 4-4,625.
For more information, click HERE.
