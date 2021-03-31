SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Sangamon County Community Resources will receive an additional $500,000 for their LIHEAP program.
They hope to assist up to 800 Sangamon County residents with the additional funding.
The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity recently recognized this office as one of LIHEAP’s Top 12 Performers in the State of Illinois in percentage of applications taken and percentage of applications with benefits. They were ranked 5th in the State.
To qualify for this assistance with Utilities, the Sangamon County resident would need to meet these requirements:
- Resident has not been in LIHEAP program since July 27, 2020
- Resident must meet income guidelines which are 200% of poverty level:
- Copy of Social Security cards for everyone in the household.
- Copy of Photo ID of anyone 18 years old or older that lives in the household
- Copy of 30-day income. - Can be a current social security letter, bank statement, paycheck stubs, and child support or retirement income. This includes social security income for any child in the home. If no income, you must completely fill out the Zero Income Form; sign and date it for anyone 18 years old or older.
- Copy of current gas/electric/propane bill and current disconnect notice (if received)
- Copy of Public Aid printout showing TANF and/or SNAP amounts.
- All Customers must live in Sangamon County.
Customers may pick up an application at the Sangamon County Public Health Building, 2833 S Grand Ave E, Springfield, and return to Sangamon County Community Resource Office or dropbox in the same building. Or go to co.sangamon.il.us, fill in and print off the application and make all copies necessary. Applications must be received prior to May 27, 2021.
