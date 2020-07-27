SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed he tested positive for COVID-19.
Allmon said he got sick while on vacation out of state with family on July 9.
He said he had nausea and vomiting, but no respiratory symptoms.
He left the vacation early and came home to self-quarantine. He was tested for COVID-19 on July 13.
The test came back positive.
He was released to return to work on July 23, tens days after the onset of his symptoms.
He said he has been asymptomatic since July 15, but had not been at the Sangamon County Building since July 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.