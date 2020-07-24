SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - In 14 of the past 16 days, the Sangamon County Department of Public Health has reported double digit new positive cases.
In order to prevent cases from rising in Sangamon County, the director of public health, Gail O'Neill, said the department will crack down on health and safety requirements in restaurants and bars.
To date, O'Neill said Sangamon County has seen more than 700 documented cases of COVID-19.
"We've suddenly gone from having two or three cases every day, maybe a little bit more, to about 20 a day," O'Neill said.
According to O'Neill, the rate of infection is increasing.
"It is alarming," O'Neill said. "I know I've been one that's preaching masks and distancing. That's really the only tools we have."
O'Neill said leaders must address the outbreaks that have occurred from bars and restaurants in the area.
"The places where there are large gatherings, that's what we feel is the greatest public health risk," O'Neill says. "That is why we moved to this policy and plan for some enforcement."
Beginning this weekend, O'Neil said the department will begin stepping up the enforcement of health and safety requirements in restaurants and bars.
"People working at bars and restaurants, the staff is supposed to be masked. Tables in seating areas are to be spaced at six-foot separation," O'Neill said. "Occupancy should pretty much be at 50 percent in seating areas and 25 percent in standing areas."
O'Neill said the penalties for establishments in violation of these requirements will vary on a case-to-case basis.
"We may pop in on them, otherwise it's a complaint-generated situation," O'Neill said. "We can start with a ticketing process of $250 for first ticket, $500 for the second and $1,000 for the third. The fourth time, we can pull a license, whether that's food or liquor."
O'Neill said these regulations are all in an effort to prevent Sangamon County from reverting back to Phase 3, or worse, a second lockdown.
"All these actions are all starting to have a reality of how this spreads and the responsibility of all of us to try to stop the spread," O'Neill said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.