SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Democratic Party is calling on the Sangamon County Clerk to create secure, video monitored, drive-up ballot drop boxes.
The party wants drop off locations at the Sangamon County Complex, Sangamon County Department of Public Health, and the University of Illinois Springfield Student Union.
Local election authorities in Illinois have been empowered to create optional, secure, video monitored drive-up ballot drop boxes to help in the safe collection of mail-in ballots.
The drop boxes would be available 24/7 starting Thursday, Sept. 24 through Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
