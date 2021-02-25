SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Early voting and vote by mail starts Thursday, February 25 for the April 6 Consolidated Election in Sangamon County.
“Starting today, registered voters of Sangamon County can officially cast a ballot for the April 6th Consolidated Election. Casting a ballot early is quick, easy and convenient,” said Sangamon County Clerk Don Gray. “As COVID-19 persists, we will continue Early Voting processing that adheres to IDPH COVID-19 guidance including; sanitizing and social distancing, plastic barriers, staff wearing masks and routinely sanitizing all surfaces with which early voters will come into contact. It is our priority to provide voters a safe, sanitized and healthy facility to cast ballots.”
To vote early, come to Room 101 of the County Building, 200 S. Ninth Street, Springfield. In-person early voting hours are from 8:30 am until 5:00 pm Monday through Friday, until April 5. Early Voting weekend hours are Saturday, March 27 & Sunday, March 28 from 9 am – Noon and Saturday, April 3 from 10 am – 4 pm.
Thursday, February 25 also is the beginning of mailing Vote by Mail ballots for voters that requested to receive their ballot by mail. Registered voters interested in casting a ballot by mail must submit a Vote by Mail application to the Election Office either online at www.sangamoncountyclerk.com or by calling the Election Office at 217-753-8683.
“Sangamon County had a historic turnout of voters casting ballots by mail in the November election. With COVID still a concern for many, this is a great option for voters to vote from the convenience and comfort of their home.” said Gray.
Vote by Mail voters may return their ballot through the following ways: By the USPS, recommended mailing no later than March 30th; ballot return drop box accessible 24/7 at the Sangamon County Complex on Monroe St.; Personal or third party hand delivery to the Election Office, 200 S. 9th Street, Room 105.
Additional information about Sangamon County’s early voting hours, mailing of vote by mail ballots or how to submit an application to vote by mail can be found on the County Clerk’s website at www.sangamoncountyclerk.com or by calling the Election Office at 217-753-8683.
