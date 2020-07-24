SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Beginning this weekend, the Sangamon County Department of Health is enforcing new health and safety requirements for bars and restaurants.
The health department said, because of the recent up-tick of cases in Sangamon County, these regulations being put in place to try and prevent the spread of the virus.
Establishments must operate with only 50 guests or at 50 percent of overall space capacity.
Hand washing sinks must be accessible and fully stocked with soap at all times.
Establishments in violation of these requirements could face fines, suspensions of permits, or even potential closure.
